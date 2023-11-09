Tragic epilogue for Giannardo Acca, the 59-year-old who disappeared 22 days ago in Sassari: he was found lifeless in his Audi A4

The case of Giannardo Acca, the 59 year old who disappeared from Fertilia (Sassari) 22 days ago, ended with the saddest of epilogues. The man was found lifeless in his car. The police are investigating to reconstruct the last hours of his life. It is suspected that he may have been the victim of a tragic accident on the same day as his disappearance.

The discovery occurred following a report of a car going off the road along the ramp that connects Sassari with Alghero. The traffic police found the Audi A4 hidden behind thick bushes and, once the door was opened, the police arrived. dramatic discovery. Giannardo Acca’s body lay lifeless in the driver’s seat. No marks on the asphalt, the man had been dead for several days. He crashed after a 20 meter flight. Firefighters, officers from the Sassari Police Headquarters and the medical examiner soon arrived on site. The necessary operations for the recovery of the four-wheeled vehicle will soon begin.

The autopsy, which will be carried out by a medical examiner, will identify the certain cause of death by Giannardo. For now, the first hypothesis is that he may have been the victim of a road accident on the same day as his disappearance, which occurred 22 days ago.

The disappearance of Giannardo Acca

It was family members who raise the alarm, after the failure of Giannardo Acca to return. The well-known TV program was also interested in the case Who has seenhosted by Federica Sciarelli.

He had left the house, taking his wallet, cell phone and charger with him. He had stopped to get petrol at the Eni petrol station and then to have breakfast in a nearby bar. From that moment, no one saw the 59-year-old again.

The son had made an appeal on live TV, talking about a complex economic situation at home. But he was sure that his dad hadn’t left for that reason, because he was one always positive personwho saw everything in color and who repeated that “everything in the family always works out.”

We will have to wait autopsy resultswhich will help investigators shed light on Giannardo’s death and provide answers to the family.