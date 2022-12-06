Gianna Nannini sent her affection and condolences to the Succi family, after the news of the death of little Caterina

The news of the child’s disappearance spread very quickly Caterina Succi, daughter of Cristina Rosi. The mum had been struck by cardiac arrest while she was 8 months pregnant. Both, after the emergency caesarean section, suffered serious neurological damage.

The mother fell into a coma and was only able to hug her baby two years later. A story that moved the whole of Italy. Now, the news that no one ever wanted to read. Little Catherine yes off foreverafter a hospitalization and his mother is still not able to understand him, due to his health conditions.

The gesture of Gianna Nannini after the news of the disappearance of little Caterina

What happened, also came to the attention of Gianna Nannini, the famous Italian cantata, who wanted to send his condolences to the family. In the past she had already sent a video message to her mother Cristina Rosi huge fan.

Hi Cristina, I heard this bad news. I’m so sorry, I can only imagine how you feel. I am sending you all my affection, I am close to you and I hold you so very tightly, always remembering Caterina inside me.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has decided to open an investigation file against four doctors, accused of culpable crime for little Caterina and of serious injuries to her mother Cristina Rosi. The body was taken from the funeral home and taken to Siena for an autopsy. The purpose is to determine if there is one connection between birth and death of the child.

A decision that, however, has left a lot bitterness in the heart of father Gabriele Succi, who let himself go in a long rant on Facebook. A little girl who has suffered since birth and who was taken away from the affection of those who loved her, for investigations.