The conductor of the Festival tries to correct the shot, but by now the damage had been done. Who performed on stage? gIANMARIA Or Sangiovanni? Amadeus gets confused for a moment and goes there first gaffe of Sanremo 2023. In the early evening, at the end of the young singer’s performance, a slip of the tongue causes the artistic director to say the name of another singer. And then he tries to make up for it by remembering that he will perform with Morandi.

And there too first gaffe of Sanremo we took it off. You will have breathed a sigh of relief from Amadeus, who broke the ice with a mistake concerning the name of the second artist in the competition at the Sanremo Italian Song Festival.

After Anna Oxa, in fact, and after Roberto Benigni’s monologue on the Constitution and the constant references to Sergio Mattarella present at the Ariston, it is the turn of the singer gIANMARIA with the song Monster. At the end of the performance, however, Amadeus gets a little confused.

At the end of gIANMARIA’s performance, Amadeus returns to the stage with Gianni Morandi to greet the interpreter and deliver the flowers. But addressing the public he gets his name wrong and calls him Sangiovanni, an artist who exhibited last year.

Amadeus then tries to remedy the gaffe, recalling that Sangiovanni will actually be at the Festival:

In the next few evenings, Sangiovanni will take the stage to sing the revised version of Fatti Mandare dalla mamma together with Gianni Morandi. It will be one of the best moments of the Festival, which is why I wanted to say it.

gIANMARIA or Sangiovanni, did Amadeus make a gaffe or not?

On social media there is no doubt that he was wrong. Even if there are those who argue that it could all have to do with the Fantasanremo.

Right at the end of the performance, the singer gave Morandi a high five and this gives 10 points to anyone who has the artist in their team at Fantasanremo. The conductor ironically challenged him saying that he knows because he had done it.

We may never know the truth.