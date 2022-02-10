Gianmaria Antinolfi he left the Big Brother VIP house due to work problems. The Vippone, however, has granted some interviews.

After participating in Verissimo he answered the questions of Casa Chi, starting from the alleged expensive gifts made to Federica Calemme.

That occasion reiterated by Alfonso Signorini was clearly explained by Gianmaria Antinolfi:

It was her birthday. Aside from my presence, I gave her a bag. I have always worked in the fashion world. I am an esthete and I like beauty. These are things I like, giving away a bag or shoes because they are in the industry. I am doing, doing and will do what I know how to do. Everyone is inclined to do something in life. TV from a continuous point of view does not.

The gieffino also talked about Soleil Sorge and retraced the stages of their coexistence and talked about the things that hurt him the most:

Of Soleil, the thing that I experienced in an extremely negative way was the sentence of the stalker. Because I didn’t have television training. But even if you did, hearing such a thing from someone you treated like a princess hurts. Then you know it can get there who knows how … Before leaving she told me that the thing she regrets most of all was treating me like that. And it’s worth more than a thousand excuses to me.

And then he also talked about his strengths explaining that he is actually a pure person: