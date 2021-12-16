Gianmaria Antinolfi and Soleil Sorge the two are at loggerheads again. they don’t seem destined to finish the journey happily ever after. The influencer is now a little down in tone due to the abandonment of Alex Belli.

In the house she seems to want to pass as a victim and keeps saying that she was deceived and made fun of by the actor of One hundred windows And Delia Duran. Not everyone thinks so, however, including Gianmaria Antinolfi.

The Neapolitan also beaten Sophie Codegoni for consoling Soleil Sorge. Both he and Miriana Trevisan are convinced that the girl also has her faults and explains:

I’ll tell you that I feel 100% on Alex’s side. There is no victim in this story. They both wallowed in this little theater. In her place, after Alex left, I would have been in the room crying and she, on the other hand, was in the living room to be comforted by everyone. It plays on the fact of being the little one who needs consolation. Delia was the only injured party in this game. Then I saw Delia very tired, very thin and sad, nothing is true that she and her husband had agreed.

Gianmaria Antinolfi even takes the defense of Alex Belli with whom he has clashed several times:

If they ask me something in the confessional, I will only defend Alex. Because in my opinion he is right, to me he also seemed influenced. Believe me Miriana I expose myself and stay with you. Calculate that Sole and I had come closer and had appreciated so much. After a day it destroyed me again. I by nature give many possibilities to others. I get burned many times, then I get bored and now I’m pissed off. Some people have to be superior.

Furthermore, the businessman has decided to name it all the episodes: “From today on I will always mention Soleil. The only thing she does well is denigrating others and building these fake soap operas. […] What bad things he did, on Monday he said we are vipers and we crawl. I completely dissociate myself from his behavior. “