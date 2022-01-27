The entrepreneur did not like a gesture from the young woman and lashed out at him

Between Soleil and Gianmaria Antinolfi is a love and hate relationship in the house of Big Brother Vip. Entrants who already knew each other since they had had a short story a few months ago, almost ignored each other at the beginning. Then they gradually came closer and both found in the other a shoulder to rely on in times of difficulty. Sometimes things go well with each other and sometimes they even argue over trivial matters.

In the past few hours Soleil has made the Neapolitan entrepreneur go on a rampage. The influencer used to sleep in a single room with Davide Silvestri. Last evening she went to the room occupied by Gianmaria e Federica Calemme starting to eat on the young man’s bed.

Source: web

A behavior that made Gianmaria Antinolfi go on a rampage: “I mean you’re here eating onions, you’re smoking the onion room. Cabbage with onions, in my room the onions just don’t “ – he blurted out. La Sorge immediately specified: “There is neither cabbage nor onion, stay calm”. And the gieffino added: “It stinks of cabbage and it smells like mer ***”. But she was ironic and replied like this: “All the more so in here”. A small controversy in a difficult moment for Soleil who is also thinking about farewell.

The young woman seems to no longer be able to manage the pressure of the game and the facts that see her involved. He is suffering more and more and in the last few hours he has also had a panic attack.

Speaking with his friend Davide Silvestri he confided his will to go out. “I came to do something else here, not to experience this kind of thing, so I want to leave. I’ll call my agent “ – he said. We will see what happens in the next few days.