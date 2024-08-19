Gianmarco Tamberi: “You are saying dangerous things about me”

Gianmarco Tamberi returns to talk about what happened at the Paris Olympics, namely the renal colic that struck him, effectively preventing him from competing for a medal in the high jump competition.

Immediately after the illness, in fact, the diet followed by the athlete before the Olympic Games was called into question, considered by some experts to be “extreme”.

Now, the athlete himself has clarified the situation with a post published on his profile Instagram: “Fortunately, thanks to the medicines I’m taking, I haven’t had any particular pain or colic for several days. The stone is still there but the doctors say it should be on the home straight to be expelled. They advised me to do physical activity to facilitate this process and so I went back to training with the hope of also being able to do those races that we had already confirmed before the Olympics”.

“I don’t want to dwell too much on the things that are being read these days, but in fairness to you it is right that I at least tell you not to trust what you read because most of the things that are going around are colossal bullshit and in my humble opinion also very dangerous for those who read them”.

Tamberi continues: “From articles that talk about a diet that made me lose 7/8kg between the European Championships (11/06) and the Olympics (10/08), to others that say that I drink a maximum of one glass of water a day all year round…. As you can imagine, in addition to the general misinformation, these “pearls” could also be harmful to share…”.

“To give you a more precise idea, my weight (monitored daily all year) was 77.5 at the end of January, 75.5 in mid-June and 74.0 at the Olympics (same exact weight as last year at the World Championships). At each training session I drink more than a liter and a half of water and I drink the same amount during the day. My diet has been studied and shared by several professionals and I have been following this diet for more than 10 years without ever having had problems and with regular check-ups. It is difficult to think of changing it like that all of a sudden in the most important year of my career without a specific reason…”.

The athlete then continues: “I am the first to tell you that it is a very strict and difficult diet, like all the training sessions I do during the year, they are very hard and designed to push me to the limit, but this is the only way an athlete can try to reach their maximum level”.

“I assure you that after the victory in Tokyo I would have loved to sit back and enjoy life and that wonderful victory that came after so much suffering, but I didn’t think it was right. I love eating and living the good life like anyone else but to win the Olympics in 2021 I had to make an infinite number of sacrifices and I knew that if I wanted to try to repeat myself in Paris, I would have had to roll up my sleeves and start all over again, as if nothing had happened”.

And again: “It’s a fact that high-level sport is not healthy, but this can give you such strong emotions that are worth all the sacrifices made. I know I’ve really done everything possible to show up this season in the best conditions ever and I think I can’t accuse myself of anything.”

The athlete concludes: “After many tests, it has emerged that I am genetically predisposed to this type of problem. Colic, which after having experienced it I would really not wish on anyone, is a violent and sudden pain that mostly occurs in subjects, like in my case, who have a family history of kidney stones. It happened. It passed. Now we move on. The poem is over… I thought it was right to share with you some information that is a little more correct after everything I have read in recent days. We hope to see you on the platform soon. As always, thanks to everyone for your closeness and support”.