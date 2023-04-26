Luca Onestini’s brother ready to participate in a new Spanish TV program: here are all the details

Gianmarco Onestini never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of Luca Onestini’s brother has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some revelations about him that are making the rounds on the web. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the former gieffino is ready to participate in a new reality show.

In these days the news according to which Gianmarco Onestini is preparing to be part of a new reality. The brother of Luca Onestini will in fact be part of the cast of Solosa Spanish program in which the contestants will live in complete solitude in an apartment and will be spied on 24 hours a day.

Inside the house the protagonists of Solos will be able to receive calls and video calls from people who have unfinished business with them. Since he is so popular in Spain, everyone can’t wait to see how he fares Gianmarco Onestini in this new reality show.

Gianmarco Onestini cited a Supervivientes: the reason

In these days Gianmarco Onestini has been quoted a Supervivientes by the presenter of the reality show to give comfort to Arthur Dainese, Ukrainian model who lives in Milan. These were the conductor’s words about it:

Don’t worry, there are many people who have come to Spain completely unknown and this hasn’t been an impediment to them reaching important positions in the reality shows they have participated in. For example, ask Adara about Gianmarco.

With these words, the conductor wanted to remember the love story, which did not end in the best way, between Luca Onestini’s brother and Adana Molinero. At the moment the interested party remained silent and did not comment on the words of the host of Supervivientes.