The goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, an Italian and world soccer legend, announced this Wednesday, at the age of 45, that he is ending his brand new sports career after 28 years as a soccer player, in which he achieved several titles, including world champion in 2006.

“Here it ends. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We won together,” Buffon wrote to make his farewell to football official with a post on Instagram.

In the video that accompanies the post of the expected announcement of ‘Gigi’ Buffon (Carrara, Tuscany, 1978), advanced in the last hours by the local media, the most outstanding images of his career as a footballer are shown, from his beginnings with the Parma, to which he had returned last year and with which he had a contract until 2024.

His triumphs with Juventus and the national team are also revived, culminating in his victory in the 2006 World Cup, with the Coldplay song ‘Viva la vida’ as background music.

In just over half an hour, the post posted on Buffon’s official profile, which has 10 million followers, received more than 200,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“Twenty-eight years of career seems to me an incredible result, almost unthinkable, especially given the continuity of performance demonstrated in almost three decades”, He explains on the Parma website, a club to which he was attached for one more year of his contract.

“This, in my opinion, is the aspect that most determines the value of a sports career, in this case mine, that I put so much passion, dedication, illusion and joy into it that looking back, I can say that they really flew by. Yes, these 28 years -with these two dates (November 19, 1995 and May 30, 2023, the debut in Serie A and the last in Serie B)- are my football history and my sports history. But also the story of those who have supported me.”

Buffon also wanted to thank the support of Parma and its people “because they really made me feel very loved, even in these two years: the president Kyle Krause -one of the best people I have met in the world of football- and the directors of the company, that they immediately asked me to take a management position in the group”.

