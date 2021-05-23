At 24, Gianluca Zanelatto is part of that new generation of independent artists who refuse to be pigeonholed into a genre, they enjoy making music and experimenting with all styles and sounds.

He even refused to adopt a stage name (although he considered it) and opted for the real one. “I stayed with Gianluca Zanelatto because I feel that I am 100% in my songs,” he explains in an interview with La República.

His latest production “Sand”, released on May 14, is a trap pop proposal with R&B. In the remainder of the year he plans to continue releasing singles, the closest together with TIAN, producer of La Cueva Music.

Your latest work is “Arena”, a summer song.

Yes, I composed it in summer times and I thought it would be a good time to put it out right now as if to say: “Ciao”.

What do you want to transmit with “Arena”?

In times, one is not so calm, they are sensitive times, and I wanted to inspire to take a little respite, a fresh breeze among all the clutter.

That last summer on the beach with the person you like, lie down and think about nothing more than that.

The song is accompanied by a visual of that moment watching the sun and I think that’s the color of the song, what inspires.

Why do you have the nickname ‘The Good Boy’?

That is the way they call me. Within all that I am, my personality, I always maintain this vision of people, this aura of a child and believe that everything can be for the better, receive whatever comes openly, hoping for the best of the situation.

And how does that fit into your songs?

In the case of “Sand”Being more sensual, it is like good children can also misbehave sometimes.

Do you define yourself within a musical style or genre?

Musically I could say that urban. I’ve done trap, pop, Reggaeton, cumbia, I’m projecting a lot for him R&B. But just like myself, I am constantly changing, adapting over time.

I wouldn’t want to put myself in a box, because that would limit me and at the end of the day I am 100% me. And if I have to say what my style is, my style is whatever Gianluca Zanelatto is feeling at the moment.

After “Arena”, what comes next?

The most immediate will be with TIAN, who is my general producer, my soul brother. It will be a reggaeton, in ten days I will be announcing it. Later on there are collaborations of all kinds with many artists.

Reggaeton is a highly criticized genre.

I am a lot of doing what comes from my heart and when it comes to composing, I am not really born to go for what is explicit or for what people may consider vulgar.

Reggaeton, urban music itself, is a very clear representation of the society we live in, of youth, and perhaps, people who shoot hate the genre is because they only know the surface and it does not analyze why so many people identify with this genre.

How is the reggaeton you do?

For my compositions themselves, I am not going for the explicit. I’m going on a more loving side, or related to feelings, but I have nothing against who wants to talk about what they feel at the moment.

How did you discover your passion for music?

It started in high school, there was a singing contest, several friends told me to get involved, I didn’t see myself as a singer, I saw myself as someone who likes to sing. Make it to the semi-final. Singing in front of so many people felt amazing. There I said: “I want to make music.”

I started putting together projects of hip hop, alternative rock, I had a project of R&B, but I always played with other people and felt that they didn’t have the same level of dedication that I printed.

Then there came a point where I said, “I have to do it alone.” I sat at my computer, produced the instrumental, went to a friend’s studio, he recorded me for free in his spare time, mixed, mastered, and brought up the song. “Again” (2018), who had a super catch.

New artists depend a lot on social media, how has your experience been?

I love interacting with all the people who write to me on Instagram, who support my music, my fellow artists, my friends.

However, I think that we have all felt that, at some point in the pandemic, whether in quarantine, you feel a little overloaded. I reached a point where I felt compelled to be posting, so at that point I decided to prioritize my mental health and to get away from social networks for a while, I think it was a good decision and now I can resume my relationship with them.

You are a Paraguayan artist – Uruguayan and Peruvian too

I love to represent my three cultures, in my personality, my way of being, my music, my Paraguayan, Uruguayan and Peruvian culture. I am a Peruvian artist because I was born as an artist in Peru The doors have been opened to me here, but it is very important for me to keep my cultures in mind.

I’m not going to lower it (to the music) until I reach the top and leave Peru-Paraguay-Uruguay fine.

Have you experimented with sounds from Peru?

I like to put part of my culture in my songs, both Paraguayan, Uruguayan and Peruvian. On my second topic “Dancing soft” (2018) It is a Latin reggaeton, but we wanted to put pancakes in it. In the instrumental of the choir a melody of panpipes is heard.

But if I am going to represent that side of culture (I love Creole music), I am going to present it in its maximum splendor.

