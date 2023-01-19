Around thirty were present at the last farewell of Gianluca Vialli, celebrated in London in a strictly private form

As expected and planned for some time, the funeral of the great Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on 6 January at the age of only 58 from pancreatic cancer, were held in strictly private form. About thirty were present, including family members, former teammates and true friends, those who really loved him in life. The ceremony was held in London.

On January 6, Gianluca Vialli’s fight ended in a way that no one would have wanted, with his disappearance at the age of only 58 years old.

In 2017 he had discovered that he had a severe form of pancreatic cancerfor which he had been operated and treated by putting all his courage and strength into play.

Vialli has shown in the last years of his life, the most difficult, that he is a real champion, a real man. He has never underestimated the disease and he has it treated with respect and tenacity to the end.

Wherever he passed, as a footballer, coach, manager or sports commentator, he was able to leave his mark not only for his immense professionalism, but also for the humanity, wisdom and personality he has always had.

And it is for this reason that now that he is gone, there are countless messages and gestures of affection and esteem which it is receiving.

The funeral of Gianluca Vialli

Gianluca Vialli lived in London ever since he had played for Chelsea. There he met his wife and built his beautiful one familywho today together with his many friends mourn for his passing.

These days was held the funeral di Gianluca, in the British capital precisely, and strictly privateas he had expressly asked for it to be himself.

The ceremony lasted almost an hour and there were about 30 present. Obviously, among them was his wife Catherine White Cooperthe daughters Olivia and Sophiaother close relatives and some of the people closest to him.

Obviously there was his goalscoring twin, Roberto Mancini, but also lifelong friends and former teammates Massimo Mauro And Ciro Ferrara and the president of the FIGC Gabriel Gravina.

After the service they all gathered in the home of Gianluca for a couple of hours. The burial place is secret.