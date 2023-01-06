Beppe Dossena remembers Vialli: “It was impossible not to love him”



Genoa – “Three weeks ago we were together in Genoa, he had raised the white flag: he was watching us from afar, we understood that he wanted to leave”: he tells Adnkronos Beppe Dossenarecalling the last time he saw Gianluca Vialli.

“He walked badly, moved badly, now I understand that he was making the last effort. What hurts me is that he suffered before leaving us, like Paolo Rossi. He, like Paolo, like Sinisa: I am convinced that that passage has reassured them all and that they no longer suffer, sadness remains on earth as it should be”. And as a player, he finally adds, “a generous striker, who thinks first of the team and then of himself, is hard to find at that level”.

Struggling to find the words a moved Sergio Viganò, masseur at Sampdoria when Gianluca Vialli was a player: “Last year, with all his former teammates, we met in his castle in Grumello, in the Cremona area, to play a friendly match. Despite his health problems, he played for a quarter of an hour, think about yourself I want to remember it like this”.

Opponents on the pitch, friends off the pitch. Also Fulvio Collovati, former flag of Genoa, recalled Vialli with emotion: “First of all he was a loyal and strong opponent on the pitch, there were many battles when I played for Genoa and he for Sampdoria. But he was also a companion: together we shared the experience of the 1986 World Cup. I know his sensitivity very well, an extraordinarily intelligent, cordial and companionable boy. We are also talking about a very intelligent person of rare sensitivity. And let’s say that in football this is not a common thing. I prefer to remember his intelligent, smiling look. I’ve never seen him darkened, but always joking. Unfortunately, life with him was cruel, if on the one hand it gave him the great joy of winning successes and becoming a very strong footballer, on the other hand it led him shortly after the age of fifty to fight against cancer and unfortunately the ‘he battle he lost it. He left too soon.”

“It’s not easy to find the words right now. You were a giant, both on the pitch and in life. You fought until the end with your head held high with a unique dignity.” Gigi Buffon He pays homage to Gianluca Vialli with a personal memory: he does so by posting the photo of the Sampdoria No. 9 shirt worn by the forward who passed away today at the age of 58. “This shirt – writes the former national team goalkeeper – that you gave me is invaluable and every time I look at it I can only say thank you for everything you have done. The void you leave is immense”.

Dino Zoff, another great goalkeeper, instead wanted to underline the unique bond between Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini: “The now historic embrace with Roberto Mancini was the demonstration of a great understanding and a unique friendship. With him, Vialli formed an incredible attack, technically impeccable and of great inspiration. They were extraordinary, a great class. Gianluca, also good on his own, paired with Roberto reached the maximum. They made Sampdoria win with merit. The club was certainly behind them, but together they gave a new imprint to the team. There are no heirs of that couple in today’s football, at the moment I really don’t see any. With such a strong understanding, with those characteristics and strength… just not”. Even on a human level, Zoff keeps a good memory of Vialli: “he has always been a person in his own way, from every point of view. Bravo in his work on the pitch, as a great player and as a manager. An excellent manager for the national team.”

Remember the famous hug at Wembley too the president of the Assoallenatori Renzo Ulivieri: “Time has not been kind to Gianluca Vialli but his life has been. This is certainly not a good season for us, as we continue to mourn great champions and truly important men who leave us at a still full age , bent by inexorable illnesses, faced with courage and dignity.La bella stelle, rather, is the film that has just celebrated 30 years of the historic Sampdoria championship, a precious document born from one of his ideas and presented last month with him very tried in the room, among everyone’s emotion, shortly before his last hospitalization. Undisputed talent, great striker, then winning coach in England, acute television analyst, finally a federal manager of particular sensitivity. Vialli passed away on the day that celebrates his birth of the blue shirt, 112 years ago, he who linked his last sporting triumph to those colors. His fraternal embrace with Roberto Mancini on the lawn at Wembley, with Italy having just become camp ion of Europe, in July 2021, is the true ideal testament of him “.

“Hello my friend. RIP Gianluca Vialli” he writes Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Twitter, also posting an old photo of him together with the former Sampdoria and Juve striker.

“Ciao grande Uomo” is instead the greeting that, again on Twitter, the former Argentine striker published Omar Gabriel Batistuta.

Also the coach of Rome Jose Mourinho wanted to remember Gianluca Vialli. The Portuguese coach shared two shots of the Giallorossi team on Instagram while observing a minute’s silence in Trigoria: “We are sad Gianluca… RIP… Our condolences to the family”.

Choose Instagram to remember Vialli too David Beckham: “A true gentleman, with a big heart. We love you Gianluca, hello my friend”.

“Do you know how many games up there…” he writes on Instagram Arianna Rapaccioni, wife of Sinisa Mihajlovicalso posting a photo in which Miha and Vialli face each other on the field, Luca in black and white and Sinisa in blucerchiato.

“My first meeting with Gianluca was during a Samp-Genoa derby, I was a kid, he was already a strong and important player – recalls the former Genoa player Christian Panucci – but a memory of him that I will always carry in my heart is a game of golf that we played together for the Vialli and Mauro foundation for La Ricerca e Lo Sport in Turin which always coincided with a Genoa derby. It was about 3 or 4 years ago, Gianluca wasn’t well and he asked me to watch the derby with him. This made me very happy, I represented the Genoa side, he was Doriana”

“Football is losing one of its most beautiful and positively contagious smiles, that of Gianluca Vialli. Sampdoria. The smile kept despite the illness, during his last experience with the Italian national team”. Like this the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. “Vialli was a great footballer and an intelligent man. One day he saw me dribble and he said to me: ‘Gianni, let’s face it, you don’t know how to dribble. I’ll teach you’. And, again, he smiled. It’s right to remember him like this, through his happy expression. It was great, because he had fun and entertained all of us. His passion was the most beautiful definition of football. A huge hug to family and friends, “concluded Infantino in the post on Instagram.

The death of Gianluca Vialli “leaves an unfillable void in the whole family of Italian football. To remember him the Figc has ordered a minute’s silence to be observed before all the football championship matches scheduled for next weekend.

To pay homage to Gianluca Vialli Sampdoria has asked the Lega Calcio to be able to play with mourning on the arm in the home match scheduled for Sunday at 18.30 against Napoli. A tribute to the champion also comes from the Federclubswhich brings together the organized supporters of Sampdoria: “We embrace the Vialli family in this sad moment. Our deepest condolences go out to them. Until the end you made us hope, dream, cheer for you. The emptiness you leave in the world of football is the mirror of your human, sporting, professional greatness. A slice of our youth, of the youth of the eternal girl of ’46 is leaving today. Those memories will never fade. Bye Luca”.

The emotional farewell of Sampdoria, of which he was the flag for years together with the “twin of the goal” Roberto Mancini, was also joined by the condolences of the Genoese cousins: “Ciao Gianluca. Loyal opponent, champion to be admired on the pitch and in life” is the message with which the Genoafaced many times as an opponent in the derbies with Sampdoria, wanted to pay homage to Gianluca Vialli.

Also the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci expressed the condolences of the city for the death of the former Sampdoria footballer: “Goodbye to Gianluca Vialli, great football champion and example of stubbornness for how he has managed his illness in recent years. Indelible memories for Genoa football are linked to Vialli. He was one of the protagonists of Paolo Mantovani’s exciting season at Sampdoria who won and entertained in Italy and Europe: in his own way, together with his companions, an ambassador of Genoa in the world. The city joins the family in expressing heartfelt condolences.”

The images of Gianluca Vialli projected on the building of the Liguria Region





Condolences to which he also joins the president of the Liguria Region John Toti: “Vialli linked some of the most beautiful pages of his career to Genoa and Sampdoria. Our deepest condolences to his family, his friends and all those who loved him. Thank you Gianluca on the pitch you made us dream and off the pitch you made us think above all for the strength and courage with which you faced your illness. She didn’t win because no one will forget you. We will remember your strength and your elegance”. And from 5.30 pm today the screen on the building of the Liguria Region, in Piazza De Ferrari, will be dedicated to Gianluca Vialli. The Region and the city of Genoa thus pay homage to the champion, who passed away today, and who played for Sampdoria from 1984 to 1992, protagonist of the only Sampdoria championship.