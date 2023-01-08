Two days after his death, the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina entrusts his emotional memory to a letter written to Gianluca Vialli: “Basically it’s just a matter of hugs, much more than a memory it is a legacy that survives the pain“, writes the number one of the Football Federation, recalling theformer Sampdoria strikerwho passed away at the age of 58 on January 6.

“Dear Gianluca, after all it’s just a matter of hugs. The long and warm embrace of the fans and all football enthusiasts that accompanied your exceptional career as a footballer. The indissoluble embrace that binds you to the people who have had the fortunate to know you up close and that they love you.The unexpected hug that we exchanged in the first phone call in which you accepted the role of head of delegation of the national team with enthusiasm, but also with the modesty that characterized your victorious experience as a manager federal. The intense embrace, crying, smile and experience that you exchanged with Roberto in a moment of collective ecstasy, yet so intimate and private”.

The tribute to Gianluca Vialli in Marassi (handle)

“And even now – continues Gravina – in the deep pain in which we abandoned ourselves for the news that we never wanted to receive, we of the Azzurra family embrace each other in a big physical and virtual embrace, to try to find comfort and try to alleviate the suffering of detachment from such a special person. Because this is precisely the point, dear Gianluca, you are the special person who has contributed to making a group of normal people exceptional. It was your elegant charisma, together with your will to live and to win that you instilled in everyone, that made the Azzurri, your Azzurri, European Champions”.

“At Wembley – concludes the number one of Italian football – Italy entered history also and above all thanks to your ability to make the people around you better with never trivial reflections, with curious questions and whispered advice. A contribution and a unique heritage both from a human and professional point of view.This is why the image that I can’t get out of my mind is much more than a memory, it is a legacy that survives the pain. It’s the hug with which the Italian fans in London greeted you after the European triumph in July 2021. Thousands of arms that have encircled you once again and never wanted to let you go. Like today. Have a good trip”.