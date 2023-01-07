Genoa – Happiness, we are here, long live Sampdoria in Serie A sang the Sud. They were the magical eighties, those that we still celebrate today for their music, for their light-heartedness, because we had re-emerged from the Years of Lead and poverty. Even in football the music has changed, and it’s little Sampdoria who plays it. Already as a newly promoted player, in 1982, she began to amaze by beating Juventus Inter and Roma in a row. A young team, brazen, with four strikers like Francis, Mancini, Chiorri, Zanone. A luxury for the time: the squads are 16 plus two young players, 30 games are played with two substitutions. I’m seventeen and I’m a first-time left-handed. I love him for how he plays, for how he invents, but not everyone thinks that way. Fickle, spoiled, golden child, could do more but doesn’t apply. Like Samp as a whole. Like me at school.

August 1984, there is Sampdoria-Cavese, Coppa Italia, and so let’s go and see what Vialli is like, who arrived from Cremona in exchange for Chiorri (another idol of mine) and two billion. We beat from the center, they pass 40 seconds and Vialli has already scored. Then he will score another header, finishing 8-1.

In the first championship, precisely against Cremonese, Vialli is the owner with Francis (and we sing Hollallallà Trevor Francis, on the notes of Let’s go dancing) and Beccalossi, and Mancini goes on the bench. I should be angry, but I don’t know why I don’t see those two boys barely older than me competing.

They greet each other, they smile, we understand that an instinctive sympathy arose between them. Even for us fans falling in love is immediate. Luca is still thin, almost frail, with lots of curls on his head. He flies up the wing, after a while the socks go down and he grinds opponents, he bangs, he commits himself, he doesn’t let go of a ball. He becomes for Mancini, a champion who is sometimes a little listless, what Magic Johnson became for Kareem Abdul Jabbar at the Lakers: a smile that wins him over, involves him, and pushes him to give his all. Luca Vialli alé alé, we love you and we adore you, you are better than Pelé.

When in 1986 in place of Bersellini arrives Boscov, and Francis salutes, the pair of twins take off. Vialli has turned into a centre-forward and man-of-goal, Mancio who would like to play as number 10, behind two forwards, basically agrees to be a second striker.

In the stands we sing Luca Vialli & Bobby goal on the notes of Limbo Rock, they are complementary and it is useless to ask who is the strongest, as for Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. We should rather ask the opponents in a stellar Serie A, those Eighties saw Zico go to Udinese and Socrates to Fiorentina, and then the Milan of the Dutch, the Inter of the Germans, the Napoli of Maradona. But Sampdoria plays the best football.

Vialli is exhilarating on the pitch and has an unusual stature off the field. He speaks well, has speech properties, does not reply angrily to journalists and does not resort to the usual four platitudes. Once they ask him about an expulsion, or a reactionary gesture, and he says with a smile, “I hadn’t made love for two weeks and I was a little nervous”. He leaves me speechless.

Vialli and his companions cheer in front of the Doriani fans in 1988

I think of his fiancée from Cremona, whom I’ve never seen (there are no social networks and Luca is, and will always be, far from gossip) but I imagine her as beautiful as the princesses sung by trobadours. On the other hand they say that Vialli’s family is rich, they say they live in a castle. Is he, I wonder, the blucerchiati prince who will kiss the first Cup?

It is. Samp begins by winning the Italian Cupsin the first three finals there is always a goal from Luca, then he often travels around Europe and takes the Cup Winners’ Cup, two goals from Luca in extra time, let’s sing We will win the tricolor but the Scudetto hasn’t arrived yet. 1990-91 doesn’t seem like the right year, Vialli is recovering from an injury at the start and where do we want to go? Instead Branca does his thing, and when Luca returns Mancio invents what remains, together with Pelé’s feint at Mazurkiewicz, the most beautiful non-goal I’ve seen on a soccer field: against Pisa he discards the whole defense and when it’s in front of the goal he passes the ball to his friend so that he can score. Chills.



Roberto Mancini’s assist for Gianluca Vialli in November 1990, the striker returns to score in the Italian season: Sampdoria-Pisa 4-2

Let’s sing oioioi oioioioi Luca Vialli scores for us and he will be top scorer, 19 goals including the one that decides the championship, at San Siro with Inter. Mancini’s expulsion made me say “it’s over”, instead Luca doubled up, as in those films in which an actor plays both twins, and Dossena and Pagliuca did the rest.

I remain convinced that they wouldn’t have let us win that Scudetto if Mantovani, and the players themselves, hadn’t made it clear that they would stay in Genoa until the flag was won. The run-up to the Champions Cup is exhilarating, but this time in the final Luca’s diagonal comes out of nothing, and an invented free-kick does the rest.

The music is over, the friends are leaving. I didn’t cry but when, thirty years later, Wembley returned part of the loot with Italy’s victory at the European Championship and the twins embraced, my lump also melted. I wasn’t thinking of my joy but of Luca’s, who is back thin and without his curls. With his intelligence he had been able to talk to the players, and motivate them, and had been no small part of that success. As a player, as a coach, as a commentator, as a team manager, he has always had something more than the others.



The striker celebrates with coach Vujadin Boskov in 1991

Yesterday I went to listen to the interview given to Cattelan in “A simple question”, reflections on life and happiness. Luke says wise and true things, about the example to set for children and aboutpositive attitude to keep in the face of things, including illness. And it shows that they are not mere slogans, but that he has learned them on her skin, and he is applying them for the little time he has left.

“You have to try to improve yourself every day» he says at one point. I’ve always thought this is the deepest meaning of life. So today, if you ask me who was Sampdoria’s strongest player, I say Mancini or Vierchowod. But if they ask me who was the best, I have no doubts in answering Gianluca Vialli.