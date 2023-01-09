Gianluca Vialli’s funeral will take place in London in private form, but neither the date nor the place have been disclosed

Only few close friends they managed to say goodbye for the last time to Gianluca Vialli, who died on 6 January 2023 in London from pancreatic cancer. In particular, the former tip of Sampdoria and Juventus met Robert Mancini, Massimo Mauro, Nandohis childhood companion in Cremona, e Richard Grande Stevensknown during his stay at Juventus.

Coach Mancini paid him a visit on December 29as well as Massimo Mauro, who told Tg1 about his last meeting with a colleague who had become a true friend: “I saw Gianluca 10 days ago in London and it was now in a very, very critical condition. It was difficult to have good communication. But, for 10 minutes every 2 hours, he managed to be lucid and then we talked about Juve, Sampdoria, the foundation. Luckily I went to London to say hello, he had asked me and it was very important to me.”

Even Massimo Mauro, sports manager, former footballer, politician and sports commentator, recounts his last farewell to Gianluca Vialli: “The afternoon I arrived in London, waking up, Luca asked me to give him a massage and I took his calf and I massaged it for him, at which point he looked at me and said: Despite my condition, you didn’t have these muscles when you played. We had a big laugh. He had understood the condition he was in, but he seemed equally serene to me. Also because he has an extraordinary family, two fantastic girls like Olivia and Sofia, a wife who has been extraordinary beside him over the years. The only thing he failed to do was president of Sampdoria, a club to which he wanted to pass on all his football knowledge.”

Farewell to Gianluca Vialli

As per the will of the former footballer, the ceremony will be held in London in strictly private form. The embrace and the memory of his hometown, Cremona, in the church of Cristo Re. Neither the date nor the place where the function will be held have been disclosed: only the two families and closest friends will be admitted.

intact today in Cremona Vialli will receive a first collective memory: at 18.30, in the church of Christ the King, the neighborhood where the former Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea striker grew up, a ceremony will be held in his memory. A lot of people are expected.

His Cremonese will be missing, who will face Verona away at the same time, but he will do so with his image on the celebratory shirt which will later be auctioned off to donate the proceeds to the “Fondazione Vialli e Mauro”.

Although his private life was concentrated in London, Vialli in Cremona participated in charity events and city demonstrations. He has never cut ties with his rootshas cultivated friendships, new ones have been made in recent years thanks to his availability and elegance that have always distinguished him.

