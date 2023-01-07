Vialli, the memory Mancini: “I’ve lived almost all my life with Luca. He made the young people understand the value of the national team”



Rome – “How am I? Not very well sincerely why it is a great loss for me, for his family first of all and for all of Italian football. So it’s a quite difficult moment, but we have to move forward”. Roberto Mancini, expresses his pain for the death of Gianluca Vialli. “Twins of the goal” with the shirt of Sampdoria and the national team, friends for life and in recent years together again in blue, Mancini as coach, Vialli as head of delegation: their bond was unique, special.

“When I went to see him in London last time, I was hoping something would happen – Mancini told the FIGC channels – I sincerely hoped for a miracle. We met with Luca, we talked, joked, he was in a good mood as usual, and this relieves you a little because I was pleased to see him like that at that moment”.

Mancini talks about his relationship with Vialli like this: “We have lived almost our whole life together, there was a close bond that two brothers can truly have. We are two people who at some point in their lives separated, because we are divided in terms of football, but when we are friends, we are friends forever. Luke was this for me. Our relationship has always been great respect, affection, love, friendship”.

With his charisma, Vialli played an important role in the victory of the European Championship, which culminated in the moving hug with Mancini at Wembley, where their Sampdorian saga ended with the defeat in the Champions Cup final against Barcelona in 1992. “In the national team – continues Mancini – we must continue in the wake of what Luca gave us: he was very good, he to the boys, especially the younger ones, the value of the national team shirt, what must be done, where one could go. In my opinion he was truly a person of great value to us, especially when he spoke to the boys, he liked it and the boys liked listening to him, they were very beautiful and important moments”.

But Vialli was also very good at creating a positive climate in blue, with his smiles, his jokes, and superstitious gags, like the one that always saw him boarding the blue bus last: “Luca was this – underlines Mancini – un joyful boy, always cheerful, very few times have I seen him angry. I think he should be remembered like this, for what he really was, very much alive in every sense and he would like this, that we remember him for what he really is besides being a great footballer, a great professional, with an extraordinary charisma for everyone us, and then he was a cheerful, young boy who liked life”.

On Rai Due, tonight, at 21.20, “La Bella Season” will be broadcast, the docu-film on Sampdoria’s scudetto, made by director Marco Ponti together with the protagonists of Sampd’oro, starting with Vialli and Mancini who presented it at the end of November at the Turin Film Festival and at the Porto Antico in Genoa: “This film recalls the year of the scudetto, there are football things, of course – concludes Mancini – but it was done above all to show how important friendship is between people who work in the same group and where you can go when there is this cohesion. It is very important above all for this, there will be crying again, the film is very beautiful, to see, there are very beautiful memories”.