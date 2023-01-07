Jesi – “Gianluca was for me like a sonobviously without taking anything away from his mother who is suffering so much at the moment”. Marianna Puolothe mother of the coach of the national team, Robert Manciniremember so Gianluca Vialliwho passed away yesterday at the age of 58.

“Everyone knows of the strong bond that has always united my son to Gianluca, pain that we have inside is immense and I dare not imagine what his family members are feeling”.



“We’ve known Gianluca since his days at Sampdoria – Mancini’s mother continues – We’ve practically seen him grow up, right now he’s also hard to find the words“.

“We are all saddened, it is really a difficult moment – ​​says Marianna Puolo – My son in a short time has lost Gianluca, Sinisa (Mihajlovic, ed) and a dear childhood friend”.

Yesterday, as soon as I heard the news of Vialli’s disappearance, too Stephanie Mancinithe coach’s sister, recalled Gianluca with a post on Facebook: “Goodbye, great man and champion, we will miss you”.