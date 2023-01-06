The world of football is once again dyed in mourning. This Friday he passed away Gianluca Viallimythical former Italian footballer, at 58 years of age in London.
His family has issued a statement reporting the sad news: “It is with immeasurable sadness that we announce the death of Gianluca Vialli. Surrounded by his family, he passed away last night after five years of illness faced with courage and dignity. We thank the many who have supported him throughout throughout the years with your love. His memory and example will live forever in our hearts”.
Vialli had suffered from pancreatic cancer since 2017 and unfortunately he has not been able to overcome the disease. The former player suffered a deterioration in his state of health during the month of December to the point that he was forced to leave the position he had held since 2019 on Roberto Mancini’s technical staff in the Italian team.
The legendary former striker was able to live and win Euro 2020 with Italy and his image hugging Mancini celebrating the title is one of the most talked about of that championship
As a player, Gianluca Vialli went through the ranks of Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea scoring a total of 259 goals in 673 games, and with the Italian team he played 59 games in which he scored 16 goals.
The world of football, starting with the clubs in which he played, has wanted to say goodbye to who was one of the mythical forwards that Italian football has had.
His record as a footballer includes four Italian Cups, two Scudettos, two Italian Super Cups, one FA Cup, one English League Cup, two European Cup Winners’ Cups, one UEFA Cup, one Champions League and one European Super Cup. And as a coach he won a League Cup, an FA Cup and a Charity Shield on the Chelsea bench, in addition to the aforementioned Euro Cup in 2021.
