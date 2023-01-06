Gianluca Vialli, legendary Italian striker, has passed away this Tuesday at the age of 58. The former soccer player for the Italian national team and for teams like Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea had suffered from pancreatic cancer since 2017 and in recent days his situation had worsened. Vialli had reported in recent days that he would take a break from his work with the Italian soccer federation to start a new phase of treatment in London, where he was accompanied by his family.

Vialli was a legend in Italian soccer. The striker added 259 goals for the teams he passed and 16 with the Italian team. He won four Italian Cups, twice in Seria A, with Sampdoria and Juventus. With the Turin team he also won the Champions League in 1996, the last of the bianconeri. As a coach, Vialli briefly led Chelsea, between 1998 and 2000, with whom he won a league title and an FA Cup. Since 2019, he has worked as head of the Italian delegation alongside his friend Roberto Mancini.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización próximamente]

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.