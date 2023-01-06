He had announced the disease in 2017. Gianluca Vialli passed away today, losing his fight against pancreatic cancer

The day that no one ever wanted to come has come. In the early hours of this morning, the news of the disappearance of Gianluca Vialli. The former footballer died at the age of 58, after 5 years of hard battle against pancreatic cancer which finally defeated him.

These are very difficult weeks for football fans. This very dark period began last December 16, when it was unfortunately the turn of Sinisa Mihajlovic to leave forever. For three years she had struggled with the leukemia.

Two weeks later, just before New Year’s, Pele passed away. The world football star has passed away at the age of 82 for a colon cancer which debilitated him until he disappeared.

Today, Saturday January 6, from London another dramatic piece of news has arrived which unfortunately concerns one of the most important personalities of Italian football in recent decades.

At the age of only 58 years oldafter battling for five years against a pancreatic cancer, Gianluca Vialli passed away. What he himself had called “uninvited guest” finally defeated him.

The last days of Gianluca Vialli

Shortly after the disappearance of Mihajolovic, who was a great friend of Vialli, news had arrived from London of a new hospitalization of the former striker of Juve, Samp, Chelsea and the Italian national team.

He himself had announced that he should take a break from his professional commitments as head of delegation of the Italian national team, to concentrate on his own care. In a statement, he said:

At the end of a long and difficult ‘negotiation’ with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments.

In the last days of the year there was talk of one of his worsening. And the visit of the elderly mother, who left Cremona for London, had done nothing but scare her fans even more.

Vialli had married the beautiful in 2003 Cathryn White-Cooper, with whom he lived in London, the city where he had lived since he wore the Chelsea shirt. Besides her, he leaves behind her two daughters, Olivia and Sophia.