Antalya – Protected by the privacy of his family above all, but also of the staff of the London clinic where he is hospitalized, Gianluca Vialli is continuing his battle. The cycle of treatments to which he was subjected again involves an alternation of momentsof physical states, in a body that has already been tested and debilitated by years of impactful treatments.

Concern remains understandably high, given a very complicated clinical picture. Pancreatic cancer, the “uninvited guest” as he called it, was diagnosed in 2017, and he himself made it public a year later. Throughout this period he has addressed his relationship with the disease several times, not only with friends, but also publicly. Always in transparency and with his usual lucidity and depth: “I’m scared of dying, huh? – he said, for example, to Alessandro Cattelan in an interview a few months ago – I don’t know when the light goes out what will be on the other side. But I’m also kind of excited to find out. Illness is not exclusively suffering, there are beautiful moments. I also realize that the concept of death is used to understand and appreciate life. The anxiety of not being able to finish all the things that I want to do, the fact that I am super excited by all the projects that I have, is something that I feel very lucky for. And the disease can teach you a lot about how you are made, it can also be an opportunity. I don’t say to the point of being grateful towards cancer, eh…”.

In the Sampdoria training camp in Antalya, still shaken by the disappearance of Sinisa Mihajlovic, Vialli is often talked about. Certain news, however, does not even reach those who knew him and know him well. Half voices, interpretations. Which also filter into the fans and which are spread, forwarded and bounced on social networks. The bomber’s family, his wife Cathryn White Cooper with daughters Olivia and Sofia are by his side. His mother Maria Teresa has already been to London and the brothers Nino (who accompanied her), Marco, Maffo and Mila to whom he is very close will take turns going to stay close to him in the next few hours and days. Indeed, Mila could arrive as early as today or tomorrow.

Many messages of encouragement are arriving from the world of Italian sport and not only in these hours. At a distance. Because this umpteenth game Vialli is necessarily playing alone, in the room of a London clinic. With Christmas just around the corner.