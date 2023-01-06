There is an image in the film The Beautiful Seasonwhich is a sinking heart, and not the embrace wet with tears at the end of Italy’s winning final at the 2021 European Championship. Always Luca and Roberto, a long shot, against the light, two stylized figures, one next to other, and Luca’s shoulders – the more athletic, more muscular, more powerful of the two – that look blunt. The striker who scored explosive goals like a skinny stunt double of himself. The wren instead of the hawk. And that day at the Porto Antico, just over a month ago, Luca had taken the floor but the timbre – that fresh voice still as a boy but with a solid tone – came with difficulty, and in the evening at Mancio’s birthday party, he had passed and slipped away.

What a struggle, that battle.

Luca Vialli is gone, he slipped away from life after having tried once again to resist, to tire his unwanted travel companion who – he said – «is there and I can only hope that one day he will get tired, go down and let me continue my journey. Because I still want to do many things for many years». Instead Luca passed away at 58 and a half and the cursed winter that has just crushed another fighter, Sinisa Mihajlovic, the warrior, as sweet as he is bold, takes away Luca who, in recent times, had only guessing eyebrows, a shiny head and a very white beard. He won pancreatic cancer, like leukemia took Sinisa away. And who knows what anguish and bewilderment Roberto Mancini may feel today, who was a close friend of the Serbian champion but a real brother – in toto, even if not by blood – of Gianluca. Whose death is almost impossible to think about because Luke, who suffered, suffered and fought like a lion, was a symbol of life and joie de vivre. Summer, already –

Luca with his curls that are part of the collective imagination of anyone who loves football. Luca little boy with the grey-red shirt of his city team, the Cremonese. Luca who had a passion, even if in that serious and bourgeois family, always far from the spotlight, football was not a priority.

But he, in fact, did not give up. He left school at 16, graduated when he was already big and famous. Pizzighettone, then professional football. His football made of agility and freshness that makes him an emerging talent. Juve wants him, but he chooses Paolo Mantovani’s Sampdoria, who has a magnificent utopia in mind: to put together the best young Italians in the championship. Young, with the right spirit, promising And he and Roberto become twins, which is a happy football label, but it is much less than when Roberto will say, and we are in recent weeks: «Luca is not a friend, he is my brother». It’s not blood, but who cares?

Handsome on the pitch, complementary and perfect frontmen – can you steal a term from pop music? – of that Sampdoria. Which is unique, a successful experiment of a unique way of understanding football, different from all the rest. To explain it, just pick up that book that tells the story of the summer. The same blue as the Sampdoria shirt, on the cover Roberto and Luca embracing after a goal, behind four lines to explain something absolutely unrepeatable: «Don’t believe anyone who tells you that football is a war. It is a sport and a game and games are played with friends».

I think of Luca and a trivial episode comes to mind, a joke. But all of him is in there. First year for Attilio Lombardo at Sampdoria, another boy who comes from that splendid forge that was Cremonese in the 80s. A ping pong ball with which to dribble with the head: obviously, penance for whoever drops it. Luca and Attilio, the ball that disappears and a very white egg, very smooth for the splash of yolk and albumen on the already high forehead of the new partner in his first days at Sampdoria. O Luca who shows up at the headquarters, via XX Settembre 33, asks if the president can receive him and, given the green light from the secretary, goes inside on his knees. Because he doesn’t want to change his shirt and, you can’t do a wrong to a player so in love. And Mantovani does not do it.

That’s a magnificent team, where you win a lot and still lose a little too much. We live in symbiosis, we argue, we make peace, we put cups in Italy and Europe on the bulletin board, but the Scudetto always slips away.

This is a team in which, when one of the historical group, Pietro Vierchowod, risks giving in to temptation, in the retreat of an Italian Cup final which will be a triumph over Maradona’s Napoli, everyone knocks on his door shouting “traitor”, until Peter will not give up on the idea. And where does the idea come from, if not from Luca and Roberto?

Vialli is the companion of jokes and jokes, but he is also the one who knows how to grasp situations, with sensitivity. Pagliuca writes it in his autobiography: «Vialli had the right way of relating to everyone». Smart and reliable. Bomber and leader. The man of goals and sacrifice on the pitch. With Mancini he conquers Italy. They are young, beautiful, they experience Eastern Genoa as a kind of Arcadia: lunch at the Ruota in Nervi, dinner at Carmine’s in Quinto, the scented notes found under the windscreen wipers and the jet skis. Luca also chooses to go up to the training camp by bike when he finds himself injured, because turning his legs favors recovery. They go strong with the Under national team, then they grow. Vicini, a former Sampdoria coach, meet again, but Italia 90 won’t exactly be magical nights for them.

Luca is the awaited striker, but something doesn’t turn out, the couple Baggio and Schillaci explodes, Vialli returns for the semifinal with Argentina, makes the su. If Vicini had chosen another Sampdoria player to muzzle Diego, perhaps the story of that World Cup would have ended differently. But for the Samp boys it’s time for a pact – “We have to win the Scudetto and then everyone, if they want, can also choose other teams”. Luca gets injured, doesn’t speak, doesn’t give interviews, struggles, comes back, is less and less an elf and more and more a bomber. But Mancio gave him the first goal, because that’s how he does it: an assist that is tonic. For the friend-companion-twin and then brother. And it finally arrives, that tricolor triangle on the shirts. But the culmination of the epic escaped, one year later, May ’92 at Wembley. Destiny has already turned the page: Barcelona opens the page of its legend with a bomb from Ronny Koeman on a free-kick invented in the 117th minute of the final. But gloomy forebodings have been hovering since the eve, even if uncle Vujadin does everything to conceal them: Luca has already been sold, a necessary sacrifice. And they all have a weight on their stomachs before they even take the field.

Luca in Turin takes time to settle in and give what he wants. The Trap asks him for tactical sacrifices that take away his lucidity from the sills. It takes another Sampdoria face, Marcello Lippi’s angular jaw, to give Luca the expected dimension. After Baggio, it is with Ravanelli and Del Piero that he finds the perfect understanding. The days of Luca leader and relentless striker arrive: goals of athletic overpowering and acrobatics, ruthlessness and perfect timing in front of goal, the captain’s armband. Somersaults to seal goals to be framed. There are 53 goals in 145 games with the black and white shirt. Those scored in the league alone are 167 with four shirts: Cremonese, Sampdoria, precisely Juventus and Chelsea.

Exactly, the Blues call it, you need a man who knows how to remove the rust from distant successes. The first year comes the FA Cup. As a player manager also comes the Cup Winners’ Cup. He also coaches Elton John’s Watford, then steps aside. A life choice. There’s that beautiful, blonde, out-of-the-spot family in London. He is a witty and never predictable commentator on Sky. He writes a book, which is his perspective on football, The Italian Job. He writes another, Goals, in which he also talks about his battle against the disease. There are so many things to do, an example to give to her girls Olivia and Sofia growing up. The curls are gone, but her green and deep, curious eyes still look ahead. Five years fighting with generosity and dignity, like when he was on the field. But, in the end, the annoying traveling companion didn’t come down from her life, he sucked it slowly, inexorably and cruelly. And we are all more alone without that smiling boy with the curls.