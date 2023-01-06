Gianluca Vialli died at 58 after a long fight against the pancreatic cancer started in 2017. It is a neoplasm that kills 13,000 people in Italy every year and is the third cause of cancer death, but it could soon become the second. Often the main problem is the difficulty of diagnosing this type of cancer in one gland so important for the digestive and intestinal systems. Furthermore, the research is not making much progress due to lack of funds. Between symptoms of pancreatic cancer there is back pain or severe pain in the upper abdomen, yellowing of the skin and eyes, unusual itching, changes in digestion and bowel habits, loss of appetite and weight. Risk factors include family history of the disease, diabetes, pancreatitis, obesity, and alcohol and smoking abuse. The timeliness with which the disease is diagnosed is essential. Gianluca Vialli, immediately after discovering the tumor, underwent a surgerya first cycle of chemotherapy lasted nine months and a second click of eight months, for a total, therefore, of 17 months of chemo, which greatly debilitated him. Vialli then said that in that period he wore a sweater under his shirt so as not to look too thin. Let’s see the other stages of his ordeal.