Gianluca Vialli continues to fight: Christmas in the hospital with his wife and sister

Gianluca Vialli continues to fight against cancer in hospital in London. Of course, this Christmas will not be as he had imagined. The former soccer champion will continue to resist even during the holidays, surrounded by loved ones. Pancreatic cancer, first diagnosed in 2017, returned and required hospitalization in London.

Vialli, head of the delegation of the national team, knew that the battle against cancer could be long. And that, although he had managed to defeat him, in 2019, he could have come back.

Precisely for this reason, for a few days he has been hospitalized again at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, the clinic that has been following Gianluca Vialli since the beginning of the disease.

But it’s not alone. After having received a visit from his mother, his brother Nino and his friend Massimo Mauro in recent days, the Christmas festivities will be in the company of his wife and sister.

In addition to his wife Cathryn who is always with him, in fact, his sister Mila will also be there who left Cremona on December 23 to reach London and spend Christmas next to her brother.

His fight continues, with the aim of defeating the “uninvited guest” – as Vialli calls his tumor. And everyone is holding their breath to soon see the smiling Gianluca Vialli who is still in everyone’s mind, alongside coach and friend Roberto Mancini, after the triumph at Euro 2020.