During an episode of a famous Dutch sports program, Louis Van Gaal revealed that he has very aggressive prostate cancer

Shocking announcement made by the coach of the Dutch national football team Louis Van Gaal. The technician, on the occasion of the presentation of the film that will tell about his life and his career, unveiled his fight against prostate cancer, which has been going on for quite a while now. The news obviously created a stir not only in the Netherlands, but throughout the football world.

In Italy, a similar situation broke out when Gianluca Vialli, head of the delegation of the Italian national football team, announced to the media that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer. Disease against which the former Sampdoria and Juve champion is still struggling.

Guest during an episode of Voetbal InternationalDutch sports television program, the former football player and current Orange coach was presenting the film that will soon be released and which will tell the most important stages of his life and career.

During his speech he announced that he had a very aggressive tumor at prostatewith which he has been struggling for some time now.

Throughout my time as a national team coach, I secretly left at night to go to the hospital without the players finding out until now. I thought I was healthy, but I’m not. I have undergone 25 treatments with the hope of defeating cancer.

Why Louis Van Gaal has kept the news under wraps

The coach said people don’t usually die from prostate cancer. Or at least not in 90% of cases. However, he explained, his was one quite aggressive form which had to be treated with due attention.

Then he wanted to thank the hospital staff who treated him, for the discretion and for the preferential treatment received.

I was allowed in the back door when I went on a date and was immediately taken to another room. I was treated super wonderful indeed.

Then he also explained why he wanted it keep the news under wraps for all this time.

I thought it was best not to tell the people you work with because it could affect their choices and their resolve.