Rome – Gianluca Vialli, the champion of Sampdoria and the national team becomes a brand. Cathryn White Cooperthe widow of the former player, coach and football manager, who died on January 6 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, filed the application to register the term “Gianluca Vialli” with the Uibm (the Italian Patent and Trademark Office) on 4 Decemberaccording to Adnkronos.

The wording would be linked to a series of product categories ranging from illustrationsto the animated drawingsfrom gamesto the token non-fungible (NFT), through downloadable digital goods, up to hats, sporting goods, footballs and playing shoes, but also for publishing services, non-downloadable publications and organizing and conducting sporting events for charitable purposes.