Gvlifestyle, the company that markets products that refer to the “style” of Gianluca Vacchi records a production value of zero

The “Vacchi style” is not a bargain, on the contrary. It’s been ten years since Gianluca Vacchithe entrepreneur-influencer launched his own Gvlifestyle srlestablished in Bologna in September 2013 before the notary Marco Orlandoni.

And a few days ago Vacchi, in his capacity as sole director and sole shareholder through his Cofiva Holdingdecided to postpone the loss of 182 thousand euros recorded in the 2022 budget which, added to that of 850 thousand euros accumulated in previous years, brought the unpaid liabilities to over one million, even if last year Vacchi he reached into his wallet to endow the reserves with another 182 thousand euros.

