Gianluca Vacchi, villa in Costa Smeralda seized for abuse. The lawyers: “No crime”

The legal troubles continue for Gianluca Vacchi. After opening an investigation into alleged building abuses, the Tempio Pausania prosecutor ordered the seizure of the villa that the Bolognese heiress is building on the Costa Smeralda.

The villa, explained the Forestry Corps, falls within an area “subject to maximum environmental protection due to the presence of the environmental landscape constraint” and is also “constrained from a hydrogeological point of view”. “The operation is part of the activity to combat violations in building and environmental matters and to protect the territory and the landscape promoted and conducted by the prosecutor,” he added.

The prosecutor’s investigations must ascertain whether the new residence of the 55-year-old influencer, worth 15 million euros, fully respects the expected volumes: we are talking about 450 cubic meters more than the project presented and approved.

The project for the villa that should be built in Pantogia, near Porto Cervo, includes a disco, a padel court, 1200 square meters of terraces and 15 rooms. The construction site has been monitored for some time by the technical office of the municipality of Arzachena, which in recent months had an order issued for the demolition and restoration of the buildings in excess of the approved project.

“We have taken note of the seizure,” said lawyers Gino Bottiglioni and Gian Comita Ragnedda. “We will read the papers and we will do what is necessary to demonstrate that these are formal issues, completely devoid of criminal relevance and that the interventions carried out have never damaged or endangered the environment or the protection of the territory”.