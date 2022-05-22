Gianluca Vacchi he never ceases to amaze his people following his statements made in recent days on Radio Deejay. The Bolognese entrepreneur was invited as a guest to present and launch his docu-film entitled ‘‘Vacchi mucho mas’, revealing some important background that few knew.

The influencer who became a dad a few years ago, entertains his millions of followers with ballets, funny scenes and showing them his daily life. In view of his documentary However, Gianluca wanted to reveal some details that his fans did not know and that would concern his’obsession’ for aging.

In fact, a guest at Radio Deejay, the famous entrepreneur has revealed that he dedicates a lot of time to taking care of himself, carrying out various practices to prevent too many wrinkles. Interviewed by Linus and Nicola Savino, Vacchi announced the release of the so docu-film which will take place on May 25 on Prime Video.

In talking about his daily life and everyday life, Gianluca brought to the surface what until recently was a real secret for everyone. The entrepreneur in fact, has revealed of sleeping inside a hyperbaric chamberdescribing in detail the reason for this gesture.

Gianluca Vacchi: “I sleep in a hyperbaric chamber, that’s why …”

To the microphones of Radio Deejay the well-known influencer thus explained the reason why he decided to sleep inside a hyperbaric chamber. It is Gianluca himself who explains: “I really believe in the cold and lately I have discovered great benefits with the tub of ice water with the ice inside “.

“I sleep two hours a night in the hyperbaric chamber. You put on a mask where you breathe 100% pure oxygen and when you go out you are more oxygenated and there are great benefits for the body ” Gianluca Vacchi explains.

In fact, the latter is not the only one to use this practice in the world of VIPs. “I can sleep peacefully in the hyperbaric chamber because this oxygen can give you a feeling of intoxication “ the well-known influencer ends.

The same conductors and social users were very surprised by the words of Vacchi who, for several years now, has become a real star due to his exuberant character and his funny videos.