Gianluca Vacchi leaves the family business with over 700 million

Gianluca Vacchi leaves Ima, the family company led by his cousin Alberto and of which Vacchi owned a 13.2% share.

Interviewed by Rest of the Pug, Gianluca Vacchi explained that he left the company “not because I don't have faith in the future scenarios of the multinational, but because I am a lover of the transit of life. I have had many lives, at 56 I will start a new one in which I will be able to dispose of my assets. Now I have a family, the fathers try to become independent.”

“My share was sold for over 700 million” clarifies the influencer, underlining that with his cousin Alberto “we have always loved each other”.

“We have different talents, but we share the principles of business management” adds Vacchi according to whom the company “which has been and still is very important for me” with his cousin “at the helm will grow further and it is a good thing if it is listed on Wall Street” .

But what will he do with Gianluca Vacchi with over 700 million in his pocket? “I made my first financial transaction at the age of 24 by purchasing my relatives' shares in Ima. At 56 I combined the desire for business with that of a good father. I don't want to exaggerate, I'll do what I know how to do.”

Without giving up on social media where he is followed by over 44 million followers between Instagram and Tik Tok: “We like entertainment on social media. I added a bit of irony to my ballets. But there's much more. It's true I take care of my body, but with extreme discipline. I'm a sportsman.”