Gianluca Vacchi’s daughter was born with a malformation on the palate: the entrepreneur tells Domenica In about little Blu’s illness

Guest to Sunday Inthe program led by Mara Venier, the entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi he showed up in tears as he told of his daughter’s illness.

The small one Jerusalema Blue was born in 2020 with a congenital malformation of the palate: the cleft palate. Live with his partner Sharon Fonseca, Gianluca Vacchi explained that their child’s illness is due to factors environmental and genetic and affects the palate, presenting a crack of variable size.

May 25 will be released on Amazon Prime Video a documentary about his life and the entrepreneur wanted to anticipate the details live at Sunday Inexplaining how his life is changed thanks to Sharon’s love and the birth of little Blu.

We met in Miami, obviously the first attraction was physical: we had to shoot a video, I was completely blown away. She is an amazing person who comes from an amazing family which is why I want our daughter to grow up with her maternal grandparents as well. Sharon taught me what love is: a mix of chemistry, feeling, soul and passion. She taught me to love life more and I will do everything so that her life is always happy.

Gianluca Vacchi and the operation of little Blu

Dad later said that when the doctors told him about Blu Jerusalema’s problem, he was about to to lose consciousness.

A child’s problem is never routine, even if there are worse things than what Blu had. They gave her 25 points on the palate, in such a small mouth, they had to rebuild a whole part of it with bone fragments.

For the sake of his little girl, Vacchi agreed to do the documentary for Amazon Prime Video. She wanted to testify to her growth path and show how her life has become today.