Gianluca Vacchi, the dispute ends up in Court: mutual accusations

Gianluca Vacchi this time he is talking about himself not for one photo on Instagram or an evening in one nightclub Of Ibiza or You love mebut for one judicial case which sees him as the injured party. There Prosecutor of Tempio Pausaniain fact, decided to open an inquiry to the detriment of two of his former collaboratorsaccused of misappropriation. He is contested – reports Repubblica – of having subtracted to the Bolognese entrepreneur an amount higher than the half a million of Euro. For them, the referral to trial and the judge also ordered the seizure of some vehicles it’s a motionless.

He denies all accusations the lawyer of the two historical collaborators of Gianluca Vacchi: “My clients – says the lawyer – do not have subtracted anythingtherefore we reject any accusation and we it looks strange that you miss mentioned by Mr. Gianluca Vacchi there are only now that my clients have closed after about 10 years the working relationship with him and have started a lawsuit to get theirs back payments and never paid”. Both worked closely with the entrepreneur both in his residence in Costa Smeralda both in villa in Bologna and only recently had they terminated their contract with him, filing a lawsuit to obtain, according to them, the dues for holidays and rest days don’t enjoy that Vacchi he would not pay the two collaborators Sardinians.

