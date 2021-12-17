Gianluca Vacchi cleared of the charges against the funds of Parmalat creditors, here are the statements of the influencer

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Gianluca Vacchi that has left the world of the web speechless. Following 18 years, the famous influencer was acquitted from allegations of fraudulent asset bankruptcy and misappropriation of funds. Let’s find out together the statements of the man after the sentence that cleared him.

After well 18 years, that is, since the “Last Minute Tour” ended up in the center of the judiciary for misappropriation of funds, Gianluca Vacchi received the acquittal. The famous influencer and entrepreneur spoke about the affair following the judgment which exonerated him from a strand of the Parmalat crash. Here are all the details.

For the past 18 years, Gianluca Vacchi had been involved in the so-called “Parmatour“, One of the lines relating to the investigation into the Parmalat crash of 2003. In the process, the entrepreneur was defended by the lawyer Guido Magnisi. These had been hers words:

The long trial process acknowledges Gianluca Vacchi of his absolute honesty.

The well-known influencer has decided to release a ‘interview to the “Corriere Della Sera” in which he spoke about the sentence and above all about how such allegations they changed hers life:

For a long time, I could no longer be an entrepreneur, access to credit was closed. I was left with only the participation in the family IMA. I made up a life on Instagram, I made my own company, because real life was so overwhelming that I made up a virtual one. Instagram was born as a distraction, in 2013, in the bloodiest moment of the trial process.

The accusations against Gianluca Vacchi

However Vacchi ended up in the crosshairs of investigations for having sold his “Last Minute Tour” to the hit by Calisto Tanzi for well 29 million euros with the the judiciary of Parma which hypothesized a diversion to the detriment of Parmalat creditors. As he himself explained:

Last Minute Tour was the first company selling last minute tourism products, a type of product that, after twenty years, is the most important in tourism and has become common in other sectors as well, from concert tickets to seats in the restaurant. An idea whose goodness and genius was confirmed not by me, but by history. With the attack on the Twin Towers and a market slowing down waiting to absorb the shock, I decided to sell

Now, after the one in Bologna, the team has also surrendered power of attorney of Parma years after the first accusations. These were his declaration about his absolution: