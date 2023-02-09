He didn’t blaspheme, Gianluca Grignani clarifies the rumors that spread after his performance on the Ariston stage: “I said…”

The news of a possible disqualification has made its way in the last hour, after a video posted on social media Gianluca Grignani at the Sanremo Festival 2023. According to someone, a few seconds before interrupting his performance, he would have cursed.

The audio broadcast in the video is not well understood, but Gianluca Grignani didn’t take long to intervene and stop the rumors.

The words of the singer on Instagram

I don’t know who invented this blasphemy thing, I said take away and nothing else. That being said, anyone who thought otherwise can’t take anything away while I took your bullshit away.

The arista competing at the 73rd edition of the Sanremo Festival has launched a very important message. She interrupted her performance, claiming she couldn’t hear the audio, to refer to what happened with Blanco on prime time.

The message that Gianluca Grignani would like to be understood

The Italian Song Festival also serves to launch important messages and address current issues. Shortly after his beautiful performance on the Ariston stage, Grignani explained:

A more than one-minute message passed on Ra 1 against the war, against violence against women and, by stopping the performance, also on the age difference between those who accuse and those who are accused. This is what I would like to see.

Gianluca Grignani, shortly after stopping his song and before starting to perform again, wanted to say that he was able to do it, because at 50 he understands it. But if he had been 20, he would have reacted differently. A clear reference to Blanco, who during the first evening, since he couldn’t hear the audio in his headset, destroyed the scenography, unleashing a real controversy.

The artist then performed on the Ariston stage with his song When you’re out of breath. In the provisional ranking, it occupies the 19th place.