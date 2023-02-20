During the interview with Domenica In, Gianluca Grignani becomes the protagonist of a small inconvenience

During the day of 19 February 2023, Gianluca Grignani was a guest at Sunday In. The famous singer-songwriter opened his heart to Mara Venier by releasing some statements regarding her private and professional life. However, one detail has not gone unnoticed by viewers who are concerned. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Among guests of the February 19, 2023 episode of Sunday In, we find Gianluca Grignani. The famous singer-songwriter let himself go in a long interview but a detail it has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of Italian viewers.

During the conversation with Mara Venier, Grignani lost blood from the nose, even if not abundantly. Despite the small inconvenience in which he became the protagonist, the artist pretended not to notice and continued the interview serenely.

Gianluca Grignani on the experience in Sanremo 2023: “The real prize comes from the people”

In the 73rd edition of the San Remo FestivalGrignani performed with the song “When you’re out of breath”. However, the song didn’t reach the top five on the chart and didn’t even get the Critics’ Award. About the lack of recognitionthe singer-songwriter said:

I’m happy for whoever won it, if I remember who won it in a few years… really now I don’t remember who won it. But the real prize comes from the people, and probably this year here I will take the prize from the people.

Finally, the artist concluded the interview by stating that the only important recognition for him is what comes from public. These were hers words: