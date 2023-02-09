With his song When I lose my breath he investigates the relationship with his father, in one of the most touching texts of the Italian Song Festival. But on the third evening something went wrong during the performance of Gianluca Grignaniwhich sends a shot at Blanco after interrupted his song for reasons of audio problems. He apologizes, thanks everyone and then justifies Blanco a little too.

In the third evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023 all the singers in the competition perform on the Ariston stage. Comes the turn of Gianluca Grignani, who brings a letter dedicated to his father entitled When I lose my breath.

Suddenly, however, during the performance, the singer asks the orchestra to stop and the director to be able to start all over again. After a few seconds of no one figuring out what was going on, that’s it Grignani explain what happened.

My mistake, I learned that at 50. I asked the sound engineer to turn it down and now I can’t hear myself. I learned this thing at 50, at 20 I wouldn’t have been able to do it.

The reference is clear and obvious to Blanco’s performance in the early evening of the Sanremo Festival, when he went into a rage over a similar audio problem. Starting to mess up all the choreography of roses around him on stage and also doing damage to some technical equipment.

Gianluca Grignani, dig at Blanco: he too at 20 probably wouldn’t have known how to do it

A dig at the very young colleague, almost a justification. Gianluca Grignani then continued with his song, finally taking off his jacket to show a loud and clear message: No War, no war.

The performance then ended with an escape from the artist’s stairs, Amadeus who arrives on stage and remains there with the flowers not collected by Grignani, who however runs back, embraces the conductor and runs towards the audience to launch the bouquet in the room. Truly a performance that we will long remember. Great Grignani, that’s how it’s done!