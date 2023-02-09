There third evening of the Italian Song Festival was really tormented for Gianluca Grignanieven for one blasphemy which he would have said at the end of the performance, which was interrupted due to an audio problem. On social media, we don’t talk about anything else, for one video which would demonstrate exactly what the competing artist would have missed.

After the audio problem, complete with an apology to the sound engineer and a dig at Blanco, another problem for Gianluca Grignani. This time for a colorful expression that he would have let slip on the Ariston stage.

After interrupting his performance, why as Blanco could not hear the sound in the headphonesHowever, admitting that the responsibility was his alone, Grignani started singing again, completing his performance. But at one point he would have said a curse, live on TV, on the Ariston stage. Even if it went unnoticed on TV. On social media, however, no.

A video soon spread on social media, starting from Twitter, in which Gianluca Grignani would be heard while pronounces a blasphemy in Eurovision. A decidedly colorful expression, which however Amadeus does not seem to have heard and neither do the guests in the room. And, to tell the truth, not even we who followed the live broadcast on TV.

Yet the video seems to have perfectly captured the moment in which Gianluca Grignani lets himself go with two words that would leave no doubt about the blasphemy on live TV. However, he denies all of that.

Gianluca Grignani, blaspheme in Sanremo 2023? Who heard it? Will there be consequences for the singer?

There are two questions we are all asking now. Did Gianluca Grignani really say a curse on the Ariston stage during the 73rd edition of the Italian Song Festival? And if his unsuitable expression were confirmed, what could be the consequences for him?

For Amadeus we only needed a direct blasphemy. Blanco’s anger against the flowers of Sanremo was not enough, which raised a lot of controversies that have not subsided since the first evening of the singing festival, now even this fish to fry!