These days the name of Gianluca Ginoble is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The discussion in which the singer of the trio Il Volo was the protagonist live together with his friend and colleague Piero Barone is causing a lot of talk. In the past few hours, Gianluca shared a shot of his house on his social profile which attracted everyone's attention for a detail that certainly did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the most curious. Let's find out together what it is.

After their participation in the 74th edition of Sanremo Festivalthe three members of Il Volo decided to treat themselves to a period of Relax. Demonstrating this are the various shots shared by the three artists on their respective social profiles; among these a shot shared by Gianluca Ginoble attracted everyone's attention.

A few days ago Gianluca Ginoble shared one on his Instagram page shot which is causing a lot of talk. In detail, the singer of the trio Il Volo decided to immortalize the splendid view that he gives of the Teramo coast and which can be observed from his house. In detail, Gianluca immortalized his room villa where it is possible to observe the presence of a piano and a large window.

And this is precisely the detail breathtaking that attracted everyone's attention, as from the window of the living room of Gianluca Ginoble's house it is impossible not to notice the stratospheric view that made all the singer's followers fall in love.

Gianluca Ginoble

We remember that Gianluca Ginoble, singer of the trio The flight, lives in Montepagano, a hamlet of Roseto degli Abruzzi, in the province of Teramo. Here he grew up with his family and it is no coincidence that his house seems to be located near that of his parents.