The Big Brother VIP never ceases to give great twists. The production of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini has decided to expand the cast of competitors and as the next gieffino has chosen Gianluca Benincasa, former boyfriend of Antonella Fiordelisi. In light of this, father Fiordelisi could not help but criticize this decision.

Now it’s official: Gianluca Benincasa will be a new competitor of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Antonella Fiordelisi’s ex-boyfriend is already in quarantine and will enter the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini on the day February 6, 2023. Therefore, inside the most spied on house in Italy, the fencer will have the opportunity to confront face to face with her ex-boyfriend with whom she break up has never been conclusively clarified.

However, the bombshell didn’t go unnoticed by gieffina’s father, Stefano Fiordelisi which has raised numerous controversy. A few hours ago, the man had posted a Instagram Stories relating to the alleged entry of Benincasa al Big Brother VIP declaring:

I hope the news is not true.

It’s not all. According to some rumorsthe person concerned would have advanced more requests to the production of Big Brother VIP with the aim of preventing Gianluca from crossing the red door. However, his have been useless attempts to prevent the future gieffino from entering the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

Gianluca Benincasa: the love story with Antonella Fiordelisi

After a few years of friendship, Gianluca Benincasa and Antonella Fiordelisi are fiancés. The couple had decided to put a definitive end to theirs relation a few weeks before the entrance of the fencer to the Big Brother VIP. However, the versions of both regarding their separation do not coincide. The entrance of the mental coach to the GFVip will this be a good opportunity to clarify? We just have to find out!