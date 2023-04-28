Antonella Fiordelisi would not have liked the chance meeting with Gianluca Benincasa

Over the past few hours, Gianluca Benincasa he let himself go to an unpublished story on his social profile. In detail, the businessman from Campania has revealed that he met his ex-girlfriend, Antonella Fiordelisi, in a club in Milan. The reaction of the former gieffina was inevitable. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Gianluca Benincasa never ceases to amaze all the people who follow him on social networks. After the many quarrels erupted with the family of his ex-girlfriend Antonella Fiordelisi, the businessman from Campania has returned to occupy the center of gossip. This time, it was a post published by himself on his Twitter profile.

In detail, Gianluca told all his fans that he had met Antonella Fiordelisi in a club in Milan. According to his unpublished story, the two met again after about six months. In any case, it seems that Edoardo Donnamaria’s girlfriend has not had a beautiful one reaction. These were hers words:

I went into a club a few days ago in Milan (10.45 pm), I was there to say hello to a girl (Giulia)… eh nothing, unfortunately I met an ex who escaped in 2 minutes just with my presence.

Currently, the person concerned has not released any comment regarding the matter.

The tormented relationship of Gianluca Benincasa and Antonella Fiordelisi

Antonella came in from single in the seventh edition of the great Big Brother VIP. However, Gianluca Benincasa presented a version of events different from that of his ex-girlfriend. In fact, according to his statements, the entrepreneur from Campania would have held up the game to his ex to allow her to participate in the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini.

Although Antonella Fiordelisi is now fiancée with Edoardo Donnamaria, for Gianluca la history it’s not finished yet. In fact, his intentions are to tell the whole story soon truth about their relationship.