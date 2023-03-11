Gianluca Benincasa does not send Edoardo Donnamaria to tell them after the clamorous disqualification

During the last episode of Big Brother VIP, Edoardo Donnamaria was disqualified from the reality show. It is an elimination which, in addition to throwing Antonella Fiordelisi into despair, caused an unexpected reaction in Gianluca Benincasa. Indeed, the latter I could not help but comment on the affair. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

There bet of the Big Brother VIP aired on March 9, 2023 did not start in the best way. Indeed Alfonso Signorini had to communicate a serious measure taken against Edoardo Donnamaria who found himself forced to leave the most spied on house in Italy.

Needless to say, as soon as I heard the news, Antonella Fiordelisi she fell into the deepest despair. Conversely, outside of the cameras, viewers and many others considered it necessary measures due to violent behavior e aggressive of the competitor. In light of the sensational episode Gianluca Benincasa did not think twice about throwing one poisonous dig towards the face of Forums.

In detail, Antonella Fiordelisi’s ex-boyfriend has published a photo on his Instagram Stories which portrays him in front of the television on while watching the plan conducted by Alfonso Signorini. These were the words that accompanied the image:

Damn I was going out

The relationship of Gianluca Benincasa and Antonella Fiordelisi

Before starting his experience at Big Brother VIP, Antonella Fiordelisi was engaged to Gianluca Benincasa. The two did not leave in the best way, in fact following the stormy parting now it is not yet clear what is between them. Either way, make their own relationship even more complicated would be her parents. The latter have denounced Gianliuca with the accusation of stalking . On the occasion of ainterview at “Casa Pipol”, the person concerned had shed light on the matter: