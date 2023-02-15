On the occasion of another appointment at “Casa Pipol”, Gianluca Benincasa he returned to talk about the complicated issue with Antonella Fiordelisi. In detail, the Salerno mental coach became the protagonist of a shocking revelation about his ex-girlfriend’s family. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Gianluca Benincasa should have done his entrance to the Big Brother VIP as a competitor. However, the mental coach was forced to interrupt the forty because of stalking complaint from his ex-girlfriend’s family:

I was doing the quarantine, because I get called to enter. Before they told me that this complaint had arrived, I see a piece of news from Deianira Marzano who says that my entry was skipped due to the complaint.

The words of Gianluca Benincasa

On the occasion of ainterview released at “Casa Pipol”, the boy let himself go for a long time confessions throwing thoughts accusations against the family of Antonella Fiordelisi:

Antonella’s mother had the complaint signed in two days, due to the knowledge she has. I’m not afraid to say it, it’s the truth. When the prosecutor signs the complaint, he must see concrete evidence. I had no contact with them since October 12th. From there I avoided contacting father and mother as a matter of delicacy. What were these guys supposed to tell me? I have had no contact with anyone. I went against the father a bit because I didn’t like how he managed his daughter’s profile. He said that Antonella had never been in love when he knows very well that she Antonella was very much in love with me.

According to his version of eventsGianluca and Antonella were happy Together:

Antonella and I had quarreled before the Gf, but like three days because we didn’t know how to be without each other. I have always omitted the truth so as not to spoil her path. Guys, the complaint talks about stalking. Stalking. They didn’t want trouble. But who gave trouble? They to me. I accept the choice made by the Gf. The production thought it would be risky to let me in, they must have thought that the carabinieri were coming in to take their daughter. But of course they also ruined my image. They tell me I’m obsessed, a stalker. The only thing I can do right now is show that Antonella and I were happy, and also with her family.

Finally, the person concerned admitted that he had established a agreement with his ex-girlfriend for the latter to enter single to the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. However, he never expected that situation would degenerate like this: