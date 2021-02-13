“If I decided to commit suicide as a result of everything they say against me, who would be the culprit?” wondered Gianinna, one of the daughters of the late Argentine star Diego Maradona

“If I didn’t have a son (Benjamin, 11 years old and the fruit of his relationship with soccer player Sergio Agüero), a family and a few friends, I would have already done it “, stated the 31-year-old.

A message that more than a threat seems to point to the burden caused by the criticism that he has received since the death of his father, the November 25 last year

“If I did, nobody would be guilty, right? Nobody cares about anything. They say the first thing that comes to mind and if the opposite is proven later, it does not matter,” Gianinna added

Dalma’s younger sister published these statements on Instagram that caused alarm in an apparent response to journalist Sandra Borghi, from El Trece

When referring to the death of the former world champion and his last days of life, Borghi wondered: “In all this history, where were the daughters?” Did they not see what was happening? Where was Gianinna? ”

Maradona died at the age of 60 in a house located in a private neighborhood close to where Gianinna lives (in Nordelta), who along with Dalma visited him daily after the operation he underwent for subdural edema while the internment

After the death of the star, much was said about his “environment” and several of those who had to watch over his health, including his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque, are charged in a case of alleged wrongful death

In the midst of her duel, Giannina is forced to respond to all kinds of speculations on a daily basis, but she clarified: “I am a strong woman and time will tell how things were”

“I trust that my father, from heaven, watches over me. You keep talking, meanwhile I continue with my therapy sessions to feel better,” he said.

