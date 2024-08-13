Italian journalism, and in particular Neapolitan journalism, loses one of its historical signatures. The mourning of the so-called “printed paper” comes for the painful passing of Gianfranco LucarielloThe journalist was a pillar of sports reporting and left us yesterday at the age of 80.

Lucariello had started his career in the Seventies at the daily newspaper ‘Il Roma’, and then established himself as a sports reporter at the ‘Giornale di Napoli’. During his long career, he has collaborated with various television and newspaper publications, including Canale 21, Napoli Notte, Ultimissime, Il Tempo, and more recently Cronache di Napoli and the free press I read.

Thanks to his deep knowledge of the history of Naplesas a club as well as a city, and his experience, Lucariello also distinguished himself as a sports commentator. He was also secretary of Ussi Campania, the reference group of sports journalists in the region. Beyond football, moreover, many colleagues fondly remember his passion for history, in particular for the Risorgimento and the Kingdom of the Bourbons.

The world of journalism loses with immense sadness a passionate and highly cultured person. funerals will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 14 August, at 12 at the parish of Maria Santissima dell’Arco in Campegna, Naples.

Upon the news of his death, many people arrived messages of condolence. SSC Napoli also expressed its condolences to the family, while friends, colleagues and fans remember him with affection. Among the messages dedicated to him, we read: “Remembering Gianfranco Lucariello is a challenge, especially in my role as president of Ussi Campania, because he was a pillar for the community of sports journalists in our region, a true captain,” writes Gianfranco Coppola.

Among the memories full of affection for Lucariello we also read: “In recent years, even if forced to leave the field, he continued to lead and organize the group from the bench, due to the inevitable ailments of age. When we saw each other, I couldn’t help but call him ‘mister'”. The testimonies of affection and condolences come from everywhere: “Naples today is poorer. It has lost a great citizen, an honest person, an exemplary professional, an immense man”.