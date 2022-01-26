Vaccination for children against COVID-19 in Peru began this Monday 24 throughout the country with the intention of returning to the classrooms in March 2022. For this reason, the vaccination centers in the national territory were massively visited by parents, who together with their little ones seek to protect themselves against this dangerous virus, as is the case of Gianfranco Bustíos.

The winner of La voz kids 2021 visited Fe y Alegría school No. 37 in San Juan de Lurigancho to receive the first dose of the drug against this deadly virus. The little artist was accompanied by his parents, the Vice Minister of Institutional Management of Minedu, Roy Palacios, and the Vice Minister of Public Health, Gustavo Rosell.

Gianfranco Bustíos invited all children to get vaccinated

After putting his shoulder and joining the thousands of little ones throughout the territory, Gianfranco Bustíos gave some small statements where he was excited for the moment and incidentally took the opportunity to invite children to go to the vaccination centers.

Learn more about the winner of La voz kids, Gianfranco Bustios. Photo: Instagram / Latina

“I want to invite all my little friends to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Papitos have to take them because they have to take care of our children. I do get vaccinated,” he told the Ministry of Health.

Gianfranco Bustíos sang during a ceremony with President Pedro Castillo

The success achieved after winning La voz kids, has led Gianfranco Bustíos to stroll through the most emblematic stages of Peru. A clear example of this occurred at the beginning of December 2021, when the little artist shared the stage with President Pedro Castillo, in the city of Cusco.

Even the singer was encouraged to make a request to the president before beginning his presentation. “I would like to ask the governors to support children a lot,” said the minor.