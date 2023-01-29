The proposal for the assignment of the Captain’s armband at Inter
The captain’s armband ofInter it is a recognition that has no value. He remembered it yesterday Lautaro Martinezprotagonist in the victory against the Cremona with a brace: “It’s a source of pride to wear the captain’s armband at a club like Inter. I’ve made many sacrifices and worked a lot for this.”
Gianfelice Facchetti’s proposal
The issue of the Captain’s armband is not only a current, urgent issue. Gianfelice Facchetti reiterates this on his social profile: “Lautaro Martinez captain, Asllani owner and let’s start thinking: Inter can’t wait any longer!”
