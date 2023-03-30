Josimar once again in trouble with his ex-partner Gianella Ydoña. ‘The protagonist’ spoke with Magaly Medina in the broadcast of his program this March 29 about this delicate situation that involves his son, since he took him to another country without his consent. The woman was quite affected and she showed the messages with salsa singer, who assures him that he will not see his son together again. In these, she demands an explanation as to why her son is afraid of her current girlfriend María Fe Saldaña, who would be prohibiting her from speaking with Ydoña by video call.

“Hey, you know what, go talk to your lawyer,” Josimar replied, to later affirm that Gianella Ydoña was manipulative. “I will go to the end, I assure you, so that this ends once and for all”added the singer, but not before noting that he was forcing his son to talk to her, but that he did not want to do it.