Gianella Ydoña accused Josimar’s partner, María Fe Saldaña, of forbidding her youngest son to communicate with her. And it is that the Peruvian salsa singer would have taken the little one to the United States, as revealed by the parent in an interview for the program “Magaly TV, the firm” this Wednesday, March 29. “He tells me: ‘Mom, when Mafer falls asleep, I’ll call you'”, said the mother of the family, who broke down after being concerned about the current situation of her child.

Along these lines, Gianella Ydoña showed a video in which you can see how María Fe Saldaña disconnects the video call she had made with her little one.