The name of Gianella Razuri became the cover of different media after it was supported by the cameras of the program “Magaly TV, the firm” in a discotheque in Barranco in the company of Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba, in the midst of the controversy over her separation with Ale Venturo, because it was speculated that the Sport Boys footballer would have been unfaithful. Days after the media scandal, the Peruvian model publicly declared and gave details of everything that happened that night of partying.

How close are Gianella Rázuri and Rodrigo Cuba?

Gianella Rázuri answered all the questions asked by the reporter of “Magaly TV, the firm”. In this way, the former Miss Peru candidate was surprised to say that she was a great support for Rodrigo Cuba after announcing his separation with Ale Venturo and gave him advice so that he can fight for the love of the businesswoman.

“Rodrigo is super friendly. What’s more, I have been the one who has advised him the most there, that he remain firm in what he really wants, that he be healthy. When he asked me for advice, I gave it to him. that has been all”, he commented.

On the other hand, he clarified that the friendship between them is not so deep, but that he did know the footballer’s sentimental situation. “That you say that he is my best friend, no. But, obviously, the situation is so publicized and it sounds in all the media, I put my spoon in, ”he added.

Gianella Rázuri affected by ampay with Rodrigo Cuba?

The “Love and Fire” program presented an advance video with exclusive statements by Gianella Razuri, days after being caught in a nightclub with Rodrigo Cuba. Despite the fact that she denied any kind of relationship with the Sport Boys player, the young woman could not help but break down when talking about everything that happened after the broadcast of said images.

“They have not found an ampay kissing me or something for them to start attacking and I have taken the worst part, it has not been fair. (…) For me it has not been fair, I have done absolutely nothing. Really, I want this to stop, please (…) I have lost contracts for this, ”he commented with a broken voice.

Would Gianella Rázuri have an affair with Rodrigo Cuba?

After Rodrigo Cuba’s ampay with Gianella Rázuri, a reporter from “Magaly TV, the firm“He went in search of the ex-postulant to Miss Peru to find out what kind of link there is between them. “What do you think of the images with Rodrigo Cuba? You were seen together”, was the query made by the communicator.

However, she clarified: “We are only friends”. On the other hand, they asked him about a possible romance with the footballer, to which he responded with a resounding ‘no’.

‘Gato’ Cuba and Ale Venturo reconciled?

Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba and Ale Venturo were seen together in the building where he now resides, after rumors of a possible reconciliation. In this line, the cameras of the program“Love and Fire”captured this meeting, last Monday June 12.

As described in the report, the owner of La Nevera Fit went to the soccer player’s bachelor’s department and was only there for five minutes, before leaving, getting in her car and going to a supermarket to do some shopping. It should be noted that a reporter from the Willax program approached her and asked her about these visits that she has with the father of her last daughter.

Did Ale Venturo criticize Gianella Rázuri for statements?

After Gianella Rázuri declared for “Magaly TV, the firm”, they went looking for ale venturo to know your opinion about the ampay starring Rodrigo Cuba. At the insistence of the press, the owner of La Nevera Fit sent a forceful message in response.

Through a WhatsApp conversation, the businesswoman attacked the Miss Peru finalist and said that the young woman always seeks media attention. “Besides, we already know that she loves the camera and wanted to take advantage of the moment”he pointed.

