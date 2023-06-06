Rodrigo Cuba He made the news again after being recently supported by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” at a party in Barranco, a few days after Ale Venturo announced his official separation with the soccer player. According to the images presented on the night of June 5, both can be seen very close together inside the place where they were; however, they tried to appear distant outside the place.

According to exclusive information from Magaly Medina, sources close to the Miss Peru candidate revealed that the 27-year-old girl had a crush shortly before she was linked to the Sport Boys player. Also, when asked about her sentimental situation, she denied having started an affair with “Gato” and ruled out any kind of relationship with him for the future.